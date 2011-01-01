Helping Current and former athletes regain their edge, on and off the field
Build confidence, improve motivation, and hone your focus through science based techniques and 1-on-1 coaching!
Build confidence, improve motivation, and hone your focus through science based techniques and 1-on-1 coaching!
Brock Bumgarner, CLC, LMHC
I am a certified life coach with over 5 years of experience in mental health counseling. Most of that time has been spent working as a corporate wellness coach/counselor at Fortune 100 companies where I've helped hundreds of employees to be the happiest and highest performing versions of themselves. I have vast experience in training and coaching topics such as confidence, burnout recovery, flow achievement, motivation, and focus. I have a passion for sport and performance psychology and love working with athletes and professionals who are looking to grow.
What does coaching look like? I view coaching as a balance between listening, guiding, and teaching. As your coach I'll help you identify what might be holding you back, break it down to it's core, and work with you to reconstruct it in a way that propels you towards your goals. I will always trust your intuition first and will be there to support your own problem solving skills with science-based techniques for growth. Coaching topics we may discuss include: confidence building, burnout recovery, motivation, and focus improvement.
What I love most about coaching is watching and working with driven individuals eager to unlock their potential. I'm excited to start this journey with you and witness your success firsthand!
I firmly believe that understanding our brains and how they function is paramount to success in life. Every problem that we face in life, whether personal, professional, or sport related, is linked to how we mentally process and approach those different issues. We all face confusion, get stuck on problems, and struggle with our vices. Whatever may be holding you back, 1-on-1 coaching can be the catalyst to help you understand your shortcomings, learn how to move past them, and gain the mental tools to help you overcome any future obstacle that comes your way.
If you're interested in further exploring how this may apply to you, I invite you to schedule a complimentary discovery session with me down below!
In surfing, the leading edge of a wave refers to the foremost part of the wave as it moves forward. This edge is where the water rises and begins to form the crest of the wave. Surfers often aim to catch the leading edge of a wave to ride it as this provides the best opportunity for an exhilarating and sustained ride.
Like an over-eager surfer, many of us are too aggressive in chasing the waves in our lives. We over-extend ourselves, pushing past that leading edge just to have the wave crash over us and leave us behind. Other times, we are too timid and waves of opportunities pass us by as we stand back and watch.
I believe that if we can all learn to find the leading edge of the waves in our lives, like a surfer, it can provide us the best opportunity for an exhilarating and sustaining ride.
Are you an athlete looking for ways to take your game to the next level? Through mental performance coaching we can help you learn tools and strategies that can improve your game and give you the edge you're looking for! Book a complimentary discovery call to find out more!
Do you want to build your confidence so you can achieve high performance in your career? Or maybe you're feeling burnt out and want to regain your motivation? One way or another, I can help you out! Book a complimentary discovery call to figure out how!
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Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
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