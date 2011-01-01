In surfing, the leading edge of a wave refers to the foremost part of the wave as it moves forward. This edge is where the water rises and begins to form the crest of the wave. Surfers often aim to catch the leading edge of a wave to ride it as this provides the best opportunity for an exhilarating and sustained ride.

Like an over-eager surfer, many of us are too aggressive in chasing the waves in our lives. We over-extend ourselves, pushing past that leading edge just to have the wave crash over us and leave us behind. Other times, we are too timid and waves of opportunities pass us by as we stand back and watch.

I believe that if we can all learn to find the leading edge of the waves in our lives, like a surfer, it can provide us the best opportunity for an exhilarating and sustaining ride.